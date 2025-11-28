Emir Of Zuru Commends Gov. Idris’s Diligence In Students’ Rescue Mission

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami, Gomo III, has expressed profound gratitude to Allah and praised Governor Nasir Idris for the rescue of the abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Maga.

The Emir stated this after a reception for the rescued students organised by Comrade Governor Nasir Idris in Birnin Kebbi, according to a statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor.

Emir Sanusi Sami Gomo III disclosed that since the abduction, Governor Idris has had sleepless nights, monitoring the rescue operation between the Defence headquarters and the office of the National Security Adviser in order to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the strategic operations.

Sami Gomo III also recalled other remarkable patriotic services provided by Comrade Governor Nasir Idris in Zuru Emirate.

According to him, the takeover of the reconstruction of the abandoned Koko-Zuru federal road project and the financial support for the medical treatment for the late Emir Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo III and the eventual befitting burial arrangements after his demise will remain indelible in the minds of the people of the emirate.

He further expressed happiness for Allah’s divine intervention, the relentless prayers by the religious leaders, and the support of concerned Nigerians that eventually produced the desired results.

The royal father also praised the wife of the state Governor, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, for hosting the students before they departed to their homes.

He made a special request to Comrade Governor Idris to convey the appreciation of the people of Zuru emirate to President Bola Tinubu for saving the traumatised parents who have now recovered.

The Emir reiterated his conviction that the pressure mounted on the security agencies, the doggedness of Comrade Governor Nasir Idris and above all, the divine intervention of God were responsible for the timely rescue and safe return of the abducted students.