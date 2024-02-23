Emir of Katsina Pledges Support For The Alternative Bank

The Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Usman, has officially endorsed The Alternative Bank, according to a press release. The statement said that the Emir gave the endorsement to the bank during a recent courtesy visit by the organisation’s management to his palace.

It added that the Enir welcomed the delegation and pledged the unwavering support of the entire emirate as the bank gears up to inaugurate a new branch in the heart of the state capital. “This regal endorsement marks a significant milestone for The Alternative Bank as it embarks on a new chapter in Katsina.

Dr Usman expressed con – fidence in the bank’s endeavours, setting the stage for a harmonious relationship between the financial institution and the proud community it is now a part of,” the statement said. During the visit, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, emphasised the importance of combating poverty, particularly in rural areas, urging the bank to collaborate with the state government in its efforts to address this challenge.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Banking, Malik Anas, the Governor expressed confidence in the success of The Alternative Bank in the region. In his words: “One of our aims as a government is to enhance the growth of our people, especially those in rural areas. We seek the co – operation of The Alternative Bank in this area. We are ready to give the necessary support to the bank to forge ahead and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria.”