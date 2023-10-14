Emir Of Kano’s Visit: Oku Ibom Ibibio Captains A’Ibom To Play Big League

The historic visit of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero to Akwa Ibom State may have ended but the memories and significance of the visit have become a refrain on the lips of the people, fit to form part of their cherished folklore.

Coming on the hills of the well-thought-out amended Traditional Rulers Council law, the importance and gains of the visit to Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council is inextricably linked to the assumption of the role of a pioneer President-General who is the Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Etuk JP, CFR, who has evidently launched Akwa Ibom State into the big league flying on the wings of the traditional institution.

Today, Akwa Ibom people are revelling in the royal visit with gargantuan potentials for the growth and development of the State, strengthening the fabrics of national unity, and bonds of friendship and exploring more areas of economic and political cooperation.

Could this august visit have been possible without the assumption of the new throne by the Oku Ibom Ibibio? Certainly no! The visit underscores to the fact that like poles attract. In Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, the Emir of Kano has found an ally who is now a member of his class. That is the magic of the TRC law that has created the office of the President-General.

Definitely, there are some relationships that cannot be ignited because of the capacity of a particular party. Despite the hitherto closeness of the two traditional rulers, there was something lacking in terms of equality in status which was automatically rekindled upon the swearing-in of the President-General on 23rd September, 2023.

By that singular act, a star was “born” in Akwa Ibom State, and the light was observed from all parts of Nigeria. Hence, the Emir of Kano came to visit the star, with attendant blessings from the royal visit.

But does the pioneer President-General deserve such elevation to the throne? The testimonies are ubiquitous, from home and abroad that the office fits Oku Ibom Ibibio like a second skin.

During the visit, the Emir of Kano hailed Oku Ibom Ibibio in glowing language, describing him as a close brother and national icon. According to him, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk has been a worthy ambassador of the Akwa Ibom State traditional institution, who has been quite resourceful in the contribution of ideas to the National Council of Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria, as a repository of knowledge that he is.

Evidently, Ntenyin is not a prophet who is only honoured abroad. At home, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk’s antecedents in nurturing the Traditional Rulers Council in Akwa Ibom State, building to become a cynosure in the eyes of the traditional rulers institution in Nigeria.

This was more pronounced in his era as the Chairman of the State TRC for two years, and handed over a stronger and more united body, as he ascended higher rungs on the ladder of the traditional institution, as the pioneer President-General with an intimidating but irresistible profile.

All of this adorned the visit of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero to Akwa Ibom State, with the President-General of Akwa Ibom State Supreme Traditional Rulers Council, and Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Etuk as his Chief host.

The beautiful thing about the visit was that the high-profile guest was not concerned about whether his Chief host was from Annang, Ibibio or Oro. To, him, Ntenyin Etuk carried the banner of Akwa Ibom State, and not any dialectical subset of the State.

This clearly aligns with and corroborates the thinking and disposition of the Oku Ibom Ibibio himself, who, despite being an Oku Ibom Ibibio, sees Akwa Ibom State as his primary constituency, in conduct and leadership.

This too, should be emulated by other stakeholders of the traditional institution in Akwa Ibom State. They should all jettison these myopic sentiments for the overall development of Akwa Ibom State.

Meanwhile, the Emir’s visit has provided a platform for trade relations, and a rallying point for the much-needed unity of Akwa Ibom State, as part of the positives of the elevation of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council to the ranking of first-class traditional rulers in Nigeria, a major positive from the enthronement of Oku Ibom Ibibio as pioneer President-General of the Supreme Traditional Rulers Council in Akwa Ibom State.

This should be seen with the progressive binoculars of the President-General captaining Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council to play in the big league of Nigeria. From all flanks, it is expected that Ntenyin Solomon Etuk will be proficient in scoring hat tricks.

But the goals shall all be recorded for Akwa Ibom State, not Oro, not Ibibio and not Annang. A team is indivisible; Ntenyin (Dr) Solomon Etuk is a team player. Akwa Ibom has won, and Akwa Ibom will continue to win. Not Oku Ibom Ibibio, not even Ibibio.

If anything, one is safe to say, that because Akwa Ibom has won, the President-General is synonymous with Oku Ibom Akwa Ibom! Congratulations, captain of Team Akwa Ibom in the big league of Traditional Rulers Council.