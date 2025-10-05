Emir Of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Still Stylish

HRH, Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, is respected for his intelligence, charisma and his passion for change for a better Nigeria.

Aside the expertise he brought into the Fianancial industry and being a man grounded in northern culture and customs, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is also loved for his good looks and stylish personality.

It is interesting to recall that before he was crowned and turbaned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi always looked dapper in three piece suit.

He was among the stylish men, who made bow ties more interesting by moving it from cocktail parties to boardroom meetings.

As former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and former Minister of Agriculture, Akinwunmi Adeshina, loved bow ties. Navigating their different career fields, they became trendsetters just by showing off the best ways to look savvy in suits.

Though Sanusi wears mostly his Emir’s regalia now, he is still the fashionable man he is always known for.

A few of his regalia has shown that he is still in charge of his wardrobe, especially with the design details and clean finishing.