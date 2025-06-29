Emir Of Kano Honours Sanusi Bature, 10 Others

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has honoured Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Director General of Media and Publicity to the Kano State Governor, alongside ten other distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to community development in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

The recognition was conferred during the Emir’s two-day rangadi (royal tour) of Dawakin Tofa, where he met with local residents, traditional leaders, and youth groups to foster community ties and address pressing social challenges.

The other honourees include Alhaji Ibrahim Danyaro, Alhaji Kamal Abubakar, Barrister Saleh Shehu Kuidawa, Sheikh Hafiz Ibrahim Nyass, Sheikh Salisu Zakariyya, Alhaji Danliti YY Dawanau, Hon. Hamza Ibrahim Baba, Ismail Sani Mukhtar, CSP Isa Bello Audi, and Sheikh Zangina Chedi.

In a passionate address, Emir Sanusi issued a strong warning against the rising threats of drug abuse, phone snatching, and land grabbing, describing them as serious obstacles to peace and progress.

“Drugs and crime do not only destroy individual futures—they destroy families and the very fabric of our communities,” the Emir said, earning applause from the crowd.

He urged the youth to embrace education, discipline, and hard work, and called on parents to play a more active role in instilling moral values and guiding their children toward productive lives.

Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local Government, Hon. Anas Mukhtar Bello, emphasized that the recognition was based solely on the awardees’ selfless dedication and their impact on the community.

The Emir’s visit, marked by rich cultural displays and warm hospitality, underscored his ongoing commitment to social reform, youth development, and community empowerment throughout the Kano Emirate.

By celebrating Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa and the ten others, Emir Sanusi reaffirmed that community service, integrity, and civic responsibility remain the bedrock of sustainable development.