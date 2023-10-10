Emir Of Kano Hails Oku Ibom Ibibio’s Effective Leadership, Representation Of A’Ibom

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has hailed the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General, Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Damiel Etuk is a competent traditional ruler who is a true ambassador of the prestige and sanctity of the traditional institution.

Speaking in Uyo on Monday, the Emir, who was on an official visit to the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, affirmed that Ntenyin Solomon Etuk has lived up to expectations and has been representing the state well in the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

He suggested that for the much-desired unity, peace and development in Nigeria, traditional rulers as the closest leaders to people at the grassroots have to live above board and ensure that values, culture and tradition are upheld while negative tendencies are discouraged.

He noted with delight that the Oku Ibom Ibibio has used his office to project good virtues and the rich cultural heritage of Akwa Ibom State.

The Emir assured members of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of an enhanced productive synergy.

Furthermore, he stated that having enjoyed affinity with the state right from his childhood, he would relish witnessing the bond of unity and economic ties between his emirate and Akwa Ibom State being strengthened.

He said Kano and Akwa Ibom people, despite having divergent traditional and religious beliefs, have coexisted in the North and South for several years without any problem.

According to him, such a relationship is a case study of national unity which must be properly harnessed to boost economic growth and wealth creation.

He added, “I’ve been coming to Akwa Ibom State right from my childhood courtesy of my late father. I’ll call this the most memorable because this is the first time I’ve visited since becoming the Emir of Kano. This visit will open a lot of chapters in our relationship. The good rapport between us has to be sustained.”

The Emir thanked the Akwa Ibom State Government for not despising his subjects in the State.

The Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, CFR welcomed the Emir and his entourage and congratulated him on his “peaceful and momentous reign since ascending the throne on 9th March 2020.”

Ntenyin Etuk aligned with the Emir’s position that the visit rekindles the long-cherished socio-economic, political and cultural ties between the two States.

Highlighting that the state has grown in leaps and bounds since being created in 1987, the Oku Ibom Ibibio said Akwa Ibom has remained one of the most peaceful States in the country with lots of natural resources which makes the State very attractive to investments, coupled with our ever hospitable disposition to other Nigerians, visitors and investors.

The supreme king also briefed the Emir about recent developments in the setup of the traditional institution in the state:

“It may interest you to know that our traditional institution has recently undergone dynamic changes through the amendment and passage into Law of the Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers’ law, cap. 155 of 2022 as assented to, by the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno.

“Consequently, our apex traditional body is now known and addressed as Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers. The new structure is superintended by a President General, a position that I am privileged to hold effective, September 23, 2023.

“The Law further makes provisions for Vice President 1 and Vice President 11 as well as a Chairman, who assists the President General in the administration of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers.

“The amended Law is our conscious effort to invigorate our traditional institution in line with what is obtainable elsewhere in the country.”

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong, in his speech, conveyed the best wishes of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to the Emir and his delegation. He assured the royal visitors of a very safe and pleasant time while in the state.

Offering the vote of thanks, Chairman of the State TRC and Paramount Ruler of Udung Uko LGA, HRM Edidem Bassey Etim Edet promised that “going forward, traditional rulers will do more to sustain the relationship which the Emir has come to cement.”

The event was attended by the Paramount Rulers of the various Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom

Prince Godwin Ntuk Udeh, the Political Adviser to Pastor Umo Eno, was in attendance. Also, members of the Hausa Community in Akwa Ibom led by Alhaji Hassan Sadauki were present in good numbers.

Various dance troupes and masquerades performed to the delight of the visitors and everyone present.