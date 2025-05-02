Emir Of Kano Appoints Galadima, Yarima, Three Others

Share

The 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has made five significant appointments into the Kano Emirate Council, calling on the appointees to serve the state and the traditional institution with diligence, loyalty, passion, and total commitment.

Among those appointed is Galadiman Kano, Munir Sanusi Bayero, who also serves as the District Head of Bichi.

Others include Wamban Kano, Kabir Tijjani Hashim, District Head of Nassarawa; Turakin Kano, Mahmud Ado Bayero, District Head of Gwale; Tafidan Kano, Adam Lamido Sanusi; and Yariman Kano, Ahmad Abbas Sanusi.

Speaking shortly after their turbaning ceremony, the Emir reminded them of the trust placed in them and the need to lead with humility, compassion, and loyalty.

He noted that their appointments were based on their personal records of service as well as the legacies of their families.

“You have been chosen based on your track records and that of your families. Most of you have shown and demonstrated loyalty to the emirate, our lineage, the people, and the state at large,” Sanusi said.

“We are aware of what you have already been doing to support the poor and uplift society. I urge you to continue in that spirit and emulate the virtues of your fathers. May God help you all in the discharge of your duties.”

The ceremony was attended by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, his deputy Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, members of the State Executive Council, traditional and religious leaders, family members, and dignitaries from across the country.

