Emir Of Ilorin Lauds Tinubu On Onilu’s Appointment As DG NOA

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the appointment of Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, as the Director General of National Orientation Agency, (NOA).

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, who described the new DG as a versatile media and public relations expert, expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on the core mandates of the agency, especially at a period when the nation is in serious need of national reorientation.

The Emir, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, added that: “Mallam Lanre Onilu, as the NOA DG, will further strengthen the nation’s unity, national reawakening, and patriotism among Nigerians.”

He, however, admonished the new DG to adopt far-reaching consultations with other government agencies and individuals in order to further promote and project Nigeria’s image positively across the globe.

The Emir also urged Nigerians to support him with prayers, while also seeking maximum cooperation with him from the agency’s management and other staff.