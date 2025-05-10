Emir Of Ilorin Holds Special Prayer For Nigeria, Leaders

Share

Special prayers have been held at the behest of the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, for the stability, progress, and development of Nigeria.

The prayer session, which took place on Saturday at the Emir’s inner palace, attracted prominent Islamic clerics from the Ilorin Emirate.

It also featured prayers for the successful tenures of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

In his opening remarks, the Emir said: “The prayer session was to beseech Allah to restore peace to all the troubled parts of the country and crown the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at making the nation and Kwara better places for all to live.”

The prayer session was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Soliu, supported by the Imam Imale of Ilorin, Sheikh AbdulHamid Abdullahi; the Imam Gambari, Ajanasi and Alfa Rabana; Imam Yakubu Aliagan; and the Grand Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq Onikijipa, among others.

A powerful delegation led by the Senior Adviser and Counselor to the Governor, Saadu Salahu, represented Governor AbdulRazaq at the prayer session.

Other members of the delegation included the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, AbdulKadir Magaji; the Special Adviser on Special Duties, AbdulRazaq Jiddah; Commissioner for Education, Olohungbebe; former Non-Executive Director of NNPCL, Ghali Alaaya; Senior Special Assistant on Religion (Islam), Ibrahim Danmaigoro; and Senior Special Assistant on Politics (Kwara Central), Sulaiman Abubakar.

Other dignitaries at the event included the former Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Solihu Mohammed; Chairman of the Elders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Kunle Sulyman; State APC Secretary, Mustapha Isowo; Chairman of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Ilorin, AbdulLateef Alakawa; APC stalwart, Uthman Bibire Ajape; and Chairman of Alliance for Sustainable Kwara (ASK), Razaq Lawal.

Speaking with newsmen, the Senior Adviser and Counselor to the Governor, Saadu Salahu, said: “The special prayer was organised for the resounding success of the administrations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

“Ilorin, being a citadel of knowledge in Islam, holds the Qur’an as the guiding light of our forebears, and the Emir of Ilorin is an epitome of piety. The palace is a sacred place for divine prayers.

“In support of his son, who is the Governor of the State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Emir deemed it fit to organise this special prayer for both the President and the Governor, delighted that the President and his son, the Governor, are working together as partners for the progress of Nigeria.

“Our Governor, in the last six years, has established a track record of being a role model for other political leaders in terms of respect for traditional institutions in Nigeria. As the son of the Emir, that has been his legacy.

“He has made the Emir proud with his unprecedented achievements, acknowledged by all. This is not the first time the Emir has done this. He has consistently supported the Governor with prayers for the success of his administration.

“As he enters the last phase of his second term, the Emir has again organised this special prayer to support his son and to include the President. That was the focus of the prayer.

“The Governor is grateful to the Emir, the Council of Ulama led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, for their support for his administration and that of Mr. President, in recognition of their achievements for the country.

“Don’t forget, in terms of security, all critical stakeholders have identified Kwara State under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. The Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, and visiting members of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, have all affirmed that Kwara remains one of the most secure states in the country.

“On behalf of the Governor, we are grateful to the Emir, the Council of Ulama, and the people of Kwara for their solid support.”

Share