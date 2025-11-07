Emir Of Ilorin Hailed On Completion Of Imam Gambari Ultra-Modern Mosque

The historic city of Ilorin will, on the 11th of November, 2025, witness a moment of great pride and spiritual renewal as the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Traditional Chiefs, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari is billed to officially commission the reconstructed ultramodern Imam Gambari Mosque in the Kwara State capital.

The mosque is a landmark edifice that stands as a beacon of faith, unity, and heritage for the Ilorin Emirate and the Muslim Ummah at large.

The commissioning will mark the rebirth of a sacred structure deeply woven into the spiritual and cultural fabric of Ilorin. The reconstructed Imam Gambari Mosque, now featuring state-of-the-art facilities, combines modern architectural excellence with deep respect for traditional Islamic artistry and heritage.

On this project, the Sarkin Gobir and Madawaki of Ilorin Emirate, Alhaji Yakubu Garba Gobir, has specifically lauded the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for his exemplary leadership and vision in steering the reconstruction of the ultramodern Imam Gambari Mosque, said this significant project marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Ilorin Renaissance.

Alhaji Gobir particularly hailed the Emir’s unwavering commitment to the spiritual and infrastructural development of the Emirate.

He added: “The reconstruction of the Imam Gambari Mosque is more than just a building project; it is a testament to His Royal Highness’s dedication to preserving our heritage while simultaneously embracing modernity.

“This iconic mosque, a symbol of our rich Islamic history, has been transformed into a magnificent edifice that will serve as a beacon of faith and community for generations to come.

“The Imam Gambari Mosque holds immense historical and spiritual significance for the people of Ilorin. It’s a complete overhaul, spearheaded by the Emir, that reflects a deep understanding of the need to provide state-of-the-art facilities for worshippers while honouring the mosque’s foundational legacy.”

Alhaji Gobir further emphasised the broader impact of such projects on the socio-economic fabric of Ilorin, adding: “These developments, initiated and supported by our respected Emir, and also our Governor, His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, are integral to the ‘Ilorin Renaissance’ movement, aiming to elevate our Emirate in all spheres of life.”

Gobir, who contributed handsomely towards the reconstruction of the mosque, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting him the grace to witness the completion of the mosque, describing it as “a symbol of faith, resilience, and unity for the Ilorin community”.

He also acknowledged the immense support of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, whose tenure has witnessed the realisation of this monumental landmark.

The event is expected to bring together religious leaders, traditional rulers, government officials, scholars, and members of the Ilorin community, who’ll gather in reverence and celebration of the mosque’s completion.

The commissioning will feature special prayers, recitations from the Holy Qur’an, and goodwill messages, underscoring the importance of faith-inspired development.

The commissioning ceremony is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 11th of November, 2025, at 10 am.