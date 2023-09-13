Emir Of Ilorin Congratulates New Soun Of Ogbomoso Land

The Chairman of Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has felicitated with Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, on his installation as the new Soun of Ogbomoso Land in Oyo State.

Sulu-Gambari, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mal. Abdulazeez Arowona rejoiced with the people of Ogbomoso over the choice of the new king.

The monarch thanked Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, for ensuring a peaceful selection process of the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

READ ALSO:

He extended the greetings of the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council to the new Soun, saying: “His Royal Majesty, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye is a personality that will further promote the economic growth and social development of the people Ogbomoso land.

“As a Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Oba Olaoye will no doubt lead his people with the fear of God and utmost dedication to the doctrines of equality and advocacy for love and unity amongst his subjects.”

Sulu-Gambari, therefore, urged the people of Ogbomoso land to support the new king with prayers, loyalty, and commitments in order to ensure that peace and harmony continue to thrive in the community.