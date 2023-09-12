Emir Of Gwoza Refutes Reports Alleging Rioting Over Boko Haram Killing Of Farmers

The Emir of Gwoza, the headwaters of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta has refuted reports making rounds in some Social Media platforms alleging that thousands of aggrieved residents invaded his palace protesting over renewed killings, especially targeted at farmers by Boko Haram insurgents

Reacting in a telephone interview with journalists in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Royal Father admitted that, five people were killed by terrorists in their farmland in between Gwoza town and Limankara axis of Patawe and Tangerang mountainous communities last weekend.

He said, “It is not true. The truth of the matter was that last Saturday when I was in Maiduguri to be part of the Traditional Rulers to receive His Excellency, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima for an official visit to commission projects executed by Governor Babagana Zulum in his 100 days in office of 2nd Term, and flagging- off projects by the North East Development Commission, (NEDC) I received a distress call that Boko Haram members have killed five (5) of my people in their farmlands, after the abduction of about three (3) others, The Monarch said while debunking the story.

“We quickly moved back to Gwoza with some heads of security agencies in the convoy, and when my subjects learnt that I was back to base, some people rushed to my palace and paid condolence visit. They also expressed concern over the renewed attacks, which we all agreed including security operatives to take proactive action in order to forestall future occurrences.

The Emir said ” I am surprised after peaceful deliberation with those who paid condolences, some mischievous elements took to the pages of social media claiming that aggrieved members of the public invaded my palace and protested. I want to add that Gwoza town and its environs are peaceful and are going about their normal business.

He further explained that “Infact, even the member representing Gwoza Local Government Area at the Borno state House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Buba Abatcha and other concerned individuals called me about the rumour that people protested at my palace, but I told them is a fake news.”

Our Correspondent gathered that in recent times, the terrorists have resorted to harvesting crops in Wala village of Gwoza town, leaving farmers hopeless.

The Royal father also said the terrorists abducted three others, but later killed one of the victims, while the whereabouts of the two others are still unknown.

Timta said that the incident which is regrettable and condemnable, especially now that the majority of people are into farming for livelihood, attracted sympathizers who troop in to pay condolences at the palace.

Gwoza town, about 130km away from Maiduguri, the state capital which was hitherto under the control of Boko Haram, was liberated by the military in March 2015 as gradual peace returned.

One of the farmers, Haruna Bello Jahawa told our correspondent in a telephone call that all his maize farmlands along the Wala -Pilka -Gwoza road were invaded and harvested by members of the Boko Haram sect at the weekend.