Emir Of Gusau To Be Laid To Rest By 2:30 pm

The funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah) for the late Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, will be conducted at 2.30 pm on Friday, July 25 at the Gusau Central Jumu’ah Mosque.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the late emir passed away on Friday morning at a hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness at the age of 71.

The Chairman of Gusau Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Imam, made the announcement in Gusau.

According to him, the remains of the late emir would be buried after Jumu’at prayers.

Imam said, “I wish to inform the Muslim community in the state and across the country that Almighty Allah, who has power over everything, has taken the life of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello.

“The late emir will be buried today (Friday), after Jumu’at Prayers at the Gusau Emir’s palace Jumu’at Mosque.

“May Almighty Allah forgive him, have mercy on his soul and reunite us in Paradise. Ameen.”