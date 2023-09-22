Emir of Doma Hosts Women’s Basketball League Players in Lafia

…Salutes Sponsors, Zenith Bank

The Emir of Doma, the Andoma of Doma, His Eminence, Dr. Aliyu Amadu, has called on the sponsor of the Women Basketball League in Nigeria, Zenith Bank, to do more for basketball in the country.

He stated this while receiving all the teams and officials participating in the Second Phase of the Savannah Conference of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League in Lafia, Nasarawa State yesterday.

The Emir who was a former basketball player, appreciated the bank and the Nigeria Basketball Federation for allowing the state to host the National competition while assuring all the players and other visitors a great stay in the community.

The teams; Nigerian Customs, Nigerian Army, Air Warriors, Nasarawa Amazons, and Plateau Rocks along with their officials and all the referees, were at the Andoma Palace on a courtesy visit while also getting royal blessings. “I want to welcome the ladies who made this tournament possible.

You are welcome to Nasarawa State and Doma Kingdom, the only palace in Nigeria with a basketball court,” he said. “I want to specifically appreciate Zenith Bank for facilitating this competition.

We are hoping they will do more for basketball so that the day the NBA players come, we will see their banner side by side with other sponsors, and it will document what they have been doing for the game of basketball in Nigeria.

“We can bring NBA teams to Nigeria; we have hosted the World Cup in football, and other sports have been to Nigeria; basketball must have its place; all the other sports have been hosted and sponsored by the Nigeria government; they should do same with basketball.

Enough Nigerians are bringing fortunes from the NBA, so why can’t we bring the game here for our people? It will be on record that Nigeria has hosted superstars here.“