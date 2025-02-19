Emir Of Daura Tasks Journalists To Abide By Ethics Of Profession

Share

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, has tasked journalists to abide by the ethics of their profession to ensure the progress and development of the state.

The Emir spoke when he hosted members of Correspondents’Chapel led by the Vice Chairman, Ahmed Tijjani Ibrahim at his palace in Daura yesterday.

Faruk noted that, the tasks before the media practitioners should not be seen as a mere child’s play but meant to unite the state and country to make desired progress that would benefit all.

He warned that the destiny of the country lies in their hands, noting that the leadership of the country is in the hands of three categories of people, the politicians, the traditional rulers and youths.

