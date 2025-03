Share

The Emir of Bauchi Rilwanu Sulaiman yesterday advised parents to train their children uprightly to curb the rising youth decadence in society.

He made the appeal while addressing worshippers and dignitaries after the two-rakat Eid el-Fitr prayer to mark the successful completion of Ramadan in Bauchi.

The monarch lamented the increasing cases of youth involvement in drug abuse, criminal activities, and immorality.

