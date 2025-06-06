Emir Hails Peaceful Conduct At Ilorin Eid Prayer Ground

Share

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has expressed delight over the peaceful conduct of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Ilorin, the state capital.

He commended the Muslim faithful for their orderly behaviour and thanked the Kwara State Government for enhancing the security architecture across the Ilorin Emirate and the state at large.

The monarch gave the commendation in his Sallah message shortly after the two-raka’at Eid prayer held at the Ilorin Eid prayer ground.

Despite the presence of prominent political figures from various parties, the prayer session was conducted in a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, was represented by a high-powered delegation comprising his Senior Adviser/Counselor, Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu; former Non-Executive Director of NNPCL, Dr. Ghali Alaaya; and the Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah.

Other notable attendees included former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, and Ambassador Yahaya Seriki.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu.

In his message, the Emir urged Muslims to uphold the teachings of Islam by promoting peace, unity, and harmony in society, while avoiding actions that could incite division or conflict.

Meanwhile, in his Eid message to the people of the state, Governor AbdulRazaq congratulated the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and felicitated the Emir on the successful celebration.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor described Eid-el-Adha as a celebration of unwavering faith, obedience, and the fulfillment of divine covenants, as exemplified by Prophets Ibrahim and Muhammad (peace be upon them).

“As we celebrate this sacred festival, I urge everyone to remain steadfast in their faith in God and in our shared commitment to the Nigerian project. Let us continue to promote peaceful coexistence, support sustainable development efforts, and reject anything that undermines the growth and unity of our fatherland,” he said.

The governor wished the people a blessed Eid filled with good health and happiness, urging continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the unity of the state and the nation.

Share