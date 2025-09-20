Emir Hails Durbar Committee On Best Cultural Award

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has commended the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee for ensuring that the annual cultural festival becomes truly global.

The Emir gave this commendation while receiving the Chairman and members of the Committee in his palace, who presented to him the prestigious “Best Cultural Award” recently earned at the 2025 Akwaaba African Travel Market held in Lagos.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, while urging the Committee to see the award as a challenge towards achieving greater heights, specifically lauded the committee for its dedication, hard work, and consistent honour it has brought to the ancient city, as he also prayed for the continued progress of the Emirate.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Committee and Danmasani of Ilorin, Engr. Suleiman Yahaya Alapansanpa said the visit was to formally present to the Emir the prestigious award.

He explained that the award was a recognition of the Committee’s excellence in performance, outstanding organisation and exceptional execution of the 2025 Ilorin Emirate Grand Durbar.

While handing over the plaque of the award to the Emir, Engr. Alapansanpa said the recognition was a direct result of the Emir’s unwavering support and inspirational leadership, which continue to be the guiding force behind the festival’s recurring success.

Engr Alapansanpa, who is a former Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), reiterated the committee’s unwavering commitment to further elevating the cultural heritage of the Ilorin Emirate on the global stage.

The Ilorin Emirate Durbar, which is a magnificent annual festival that showcases the rich cultural heritage, history, skills and royal traditions of the Ilorin Emirate, was reintroduced by the Emir in 2018.

The annual festival has since been attracting an increasing number of visitors and tourists from across the globe to Ilorin.