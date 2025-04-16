Emir Extols Ilorin Emirate Durbar C’ttee

Share

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Rulers, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commended members of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee, under the chairmanship of the Danmasani of Ilorin, Suleiman Oba Yahaya Alapansanpa, for sustaining the tempo of the durbar festival since it was revived in 2018.

The Emir expressed his particular admiration for the committee, noting that they had not let him or the entire Emirate down due to their unwavering efforts to maintain the durbar festival, which he described as unique and outstanding not only across the country but beyond.

The Emir shared these sentiments when he received members of the Durbar Committee at his palace.

Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who offered special prayers for the committee members, also approved the commencement of preparations for this year’s durbar, which will take place on the third day of the Eid Kabir festival.

The Emir highlighted that the Ilorin Emirate Durbar has gained international recognition, as it is now embraced globally.

He called on all sons and daughters of the Emirate, as well as friends and admirers, to show their support by attending the festival in large numbers.

Sulu-Gambari acknowledged the dedication of the committee members, who often put aside personal and official duties to ensure the success of the festival.

During the courtesy visit, the Emir watched part of the 2024 durbar, which showcased the rich culture and heritage of the Ilorin Emirate, along with the achievements of its remarkable sons and daughters.

According to the monarch, the 2024 documentary demonstrated that the Ilorin Emirate Durbar is not only unique but progressively improving in standards, surpassing earlier editions.

Sulu-Gambari, who is the Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and Muhammad Kammaludeen University, Ilorin, commended the high standards introduced by the committee and expressed hope that future editions would continue to improve.

The Emir added that, based on media reports, the 2024 durbar was one of the best-organized events, featuring melodious Quranic recitations and cultural displays.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Yahaya Alapansanpa, the Danmasani of Ilorin, thanked the Emir for his support and confidence in the committee members.

He assured the Emir that they would continue to improve the festival each year.

Alapansanpa attributed the committee’s modest achievements to the Emir’s support and prayers, as well as the contributions, interest, and resolve of the state government to elevate the annual festival to an enviable standard.

He also emphasized the invaluable contributions of non-governmental organizations, notable individuals, and the entire Emirate.

Yahaya praised the Emir for his vision and strategic efforts to reinvigorate the durbar as a significant cultural activity in the Emirate.

The Chairman was accompanied on the royal visit by prominent members, including the Secretary, Jawondo Abdulganiyu; the Chairman of the Sub-Security Committee, Retired AIG Adisa Bolanta; former IEDPU President, Yahaya Oko Alaro Ahmed; IEDPU Publicity Secretary, Nuru Ibrahim; Treasurer, Yinka Yahaya; Aiyegbami Bushra; Ahmed Bolaji; Muhammed Jamiu; and the Chairman of the Sub-Publicity Committee, Tunde Akanbi.

