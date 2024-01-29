Emir endorses The Alternative Bank in Kano

The arrival of Nigeria’s largest ethical bank, The Alternative Bank, has been endorsed by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. The Emir, who gave the endorsement during the launch of the bank’s first stand-alone branch in the ancient city, described it as a transformative force that will significantly impact individuals and businesses in the state. He declared that the bank’s presence in Kano marks the dawn of a revolutionary era in banking, marking a transformative shift in the financial landscape of the state.

He highlighted the crucial role that financial institutions play in shaping contemporary society, noting The Alternative Bank’s commitment to ethics, openness, and substantial and long-term economic growth. According to him, the bank is a testament to an obligation beyond profit margins. Also speaking at the branch launch, The Alternative Bank’s Executive Director, Garba Mohammed, described the bank as ethical. Mohammed said: “We are proud to be part of this remarkable event to flag off the commencement of this bank, which will no doubt be of great service to our people.” Mohammed further expressed that the bank’s investment decisions adhere to the highest ethical standards and that it is unique in sharing profits with customers, highlighting a shared prosperity approach.

The Executive Director said: “The Alternative Bank aspires to be a force for positive change, channelling resources into projects that uplift communities, empower individuals, and contribute to the greater good. Our dedication to responsible and sustainable banking ensures a focus on long-term prosperity while minimising adverse effects on the environment and society.”