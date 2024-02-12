Emir Bayero To Remi Tinubu: Convey To Your Husband Hunger, Starvation In Nigeria

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has asked the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu to Personally convey the message of his Palace about the hardship, hunger and starvation people are facing in the country.

“Although we have several means of communicating to the Government on our needs and requests, your way and means is the surest way that you would tell the President the actual happenings in the Country, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero tells Oluremi Tinubu who was in the State to open a Faculty of Law at a Private University on Monday.

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who spoke in Hausa and his message was translated, said, “The hunger and Starvation, though didn’t start with this Government, but the situation has become more alarming and needs urgent attention”.

In the same vein, Aminu Ado Bayero explained, “The issue of Insecurity is another serious problem we are facing, I know your Government inherited it, but something more seriously should be done to take care of the threats”.

Ado Bayero noted, “We are receiving a series of messages from our People’s one such message is the much talks about the relocation of CBN and FAAN to Lagos, I think the Government should come out clean on this matter and talk to Nigerians in the Languages they would understand”.

“Do more enlightenment on this matter, I for one cannot tell the actual intentions of the Government, we should be made to actually understand why the relocation of the CBN and FAAN offices now to Lagos”.

Aminu Ado Bayero, Commended First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for her care for the well-being and welfare of the Children advised to actualize her Renewed Hope Initiative Pet Program, adding that the Programme of fully will free the less privileged ones from their shackles of problems”.

Expressing worries about Girl Child Education asked her to look at the issue critically and advised her to make sure that the issues are being tackled without any problems.

Commended her for supporting the people of Plateau during the Cruses there, praying that a similar gesture should be done to any person in trouble. Urge her to continue helping the neediest