Emir Bayero Cancels Eid-El-Fitr Durbar Over Security Concerns

Share

On Wednesday, the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, announced the cancellation of his Eid-el-Fitr Durbar celebration, citing security concerns as the reason for suspending the arrangements.

The Emir who made this announcement during a press briefing at his Nasarawa Mini palace in Kano, emphasised that the peaceful coexistence of the people is more paramount to the Durbar celebration.

Bayero noted that respected Islamic Clerics, elders, stakeholders, and his council members prevailed upon him to cancel the celebration in the interest of peace.

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero urged the people of Kano to use the period of Sallah celebration to visit families and friends, and to witness the Sallah celebration in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.

He prayed for Allah’s worship and expectations in the month of Ramadan, hoping that the people of Kano would be among those who receive forgiveness and mercy.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

