Eminent Nigerians Pay Last Respect As Late Prelate Sunday Mbang Buried Today

Eminent Nigerians from all walks of life on Friday paid tributes at the burial ceremony of the former Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Mbang.

The remains of the Prelate Emeritus, who died on 16th May 2023 at the age of 86, were interred today, August 11 after a funeral service was held at the Sunday Mbang Methodist Cathedral, Eket Akwa Ibom State.

The event drew an array of dignitaries which include the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, immediate past Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, former Governor, Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, among several serving top politicians and clergy Men across Nigeria.

Delivering his funeral oration at the event, Pastor Umo Eno described the late prelate as an embodiment of Christian virtues, and an icon of national unity, love, morality and of tolerance.

Accordingly to the governor, “Death, by its nature, is meant to deprive us of our joy and happiness and replace them with sorrow, and grief. It is meant to create a vacuum and inflict on us such pain and anguish that may be difficult to bear.

“As painful and sad as we may feel at this moment, we are, however, not going to be draped in the garment of grief; we are not going to be seized by a paroxysm of anguish, we are rather going to celebrate this very embodiment of our national aspiration, a man of deep faith, who also saw the ennobling ideals in other faiths, a great patriot who considered character and principles of those who came in contact with him, over the limiting impulses of geography”.

The governor highlighted that late Mbang as a serving President of the Christian Association of Nigeria galvanized the Christian community to preach and practice love- love for the poor and the downtrodden and tolerance for other faiths.

” He did not allow the unfettered access he had with the people within the corridors of power or the boardroom of the corporate world to mystify him, he rather demystified the power those opportunities had availed him.

The Governor who acknowledged the tremendous support of late Prelate Mbang towards his emergence as governor, said “Back home, our late Prelate was a voice of morality and reason. He loved his people and wanted the enthronement of good governance with Godly values.

When religious leaders in the State came together to form an Association called: Fathers in Faith’ dedicated to supporting the peace and development in our State, he offered to be the moral force of the Association.

Also speaking a long standing friend of the late prelate and Former Nigeria’s President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, affirming the series of tributes in honour of the late Prelate Emeritus, recalled his days as President and how close he got to be with Mbang then as head of the Methodist Church and Chairman of National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, despite the cleric’s frankness in speaking his mind to power.

He credited the ecumenical centre built during his tenure at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to the then Methodist Prelate and CAN President, whose purposefulness and consistency compelled him to lead fundraising to build a national Christian Worship Centre and the only cathedral with a revolving altar.

Obasanjo also said that if there is any Nigerian pastor who will surely make heaven that late prelate Mbang is one.

Delivering a homily culled from Ecclesiastes 44:1-15, the General Secretary, World Methodist Council, Bishop Ivan Abraham, said the legacies and adorable exit of the Prelate Emeritus should place on the mind of the living the question of what they would be remembered for upon their exit from earth and what awaits them in eternity, stressing that death is not the end for those that trust in the Lord, but a transition to be with the creator.

The Paramount Ruler of Eket Local Government Area, Edidem E. C. D. Abia, described late Sunday Mbang as a great example of faith, courage and integrity, as well as a worthy ambassador of the Ekid nation that will be greatly missed, not just by Eket people, but Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria and the world body of Christians.

In his tribute, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Frank Archibong, Chairman Akwa Ibom Internal Revenue Service, Mr Okon Okon and former Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet, reminisced about the life and times of Prelate Mbang, saying he was a father to all having exhibited exemplary grace in upholding successive governments of the state in prayers with consistency.