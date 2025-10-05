Eminent Nigerians Excited As Afe Babalola’s Law Firm Opens Ikoyi Office

Elder statesman and legal colossus, Aare Afe Babalola has received glowing tributes from distinguished Nigerians for his outstanding contributions to the growth of the legal profession and legal education in the country.

The commendations came during the official opening of the Ikoyi, Lagos branch of his law firm, Afe Babalola & Co., also known as Emmanuel Chambers.

The event was graced by leading members of the Bench and Bar as well as captains of industry.

Dignitaries in attendance included Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour (rtd), former Justice of the Supreme Court; Sir Demola Aladekomo, Chairman, Chams Group; Mr. Ebun Sofunde, SAN; and Mr. Tunde Babalola, SAN, among other distinguished members of the Inner and Outer Bar.

Other eminent personalities at the gathering were Hon. Justice Helen Ogunwumiju of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justice A.M. Lawal of the Lagos High Court, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mazi Afam Osigwe, President, Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Koyin Ajayi, SAN, Mr. Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, Mr. Dele Adesina, SAN, Mr. Festus Fadeyi, Chairman, PanOcean Oil, and Prof. Nasiru Tijani of the Nigerian Law School, among others.

Speaking at the commissioning, Justice Rhodes-Vivour expressed profound joy at being part of what he described as a remarkable milestone in the life of “one of Nigeria’s most illustrious legal institutions.”

He noted that the event represented more than just the expansion of a law firm, but “the extension of a vision, a testament to perseverance, and a bold step forward in the pursuit of justice and excellence by Afe Babalola, one of Nigeria’s great legal practitioners.”

He described Babalola as a driving force behind the advancement of legal practice in Nigeria, commending his dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Justice Rhodes-Vivour observed that the establishment of a fourth branch of the firm was a major feat, requiring courage, strategic foresight, and a firm belief in growth. He added that the new Lagos office would not only expand access to top-class legal services but also inspire young lawyers and uphold the high standards of justice that society urgently needs.

Also speaking, Sir Demola Aladekomo praised Babalola’s industry, philanthropy, and immense contributions to national development, especially in legal education and practice.

According to him, “He is not just an educationist; he is the planter of seeds that blossomed into forests of enlightenment. He is not just a philanthropist; he is living proof that true wealth lies in transformed lives.”

He described Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), as a citadel of discipline, excellence, and vision, built by a man whose greatness is defined by service, sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Aladekomo also shared a personal testimony of how Emmanuel Chambers stood firmly by Chams Plc in a legal battle in 2001. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, Adebayo Adenipekun, SAN, and Mr. Tunde Babalola, SAN, for their fearless and uncompromising handling of the case.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr. Tunde Babalola, SAN, Head of the Lagos Office and son of Aare Afe Babalola, described his father’s legacy as “towering” and thanked him for the privilege of leading the Lagos branch.

He emphasized Lagos’s strategic importance as Nigeria’s commercial hub where business, finance, and law intersect, adding that the new office was envisioned as a center of excellence for legal innovation and practical solutions.

He highlighted the firm’s guiding principles for the Lagos office: Client-Centered Practice, Collaboration, Not Competition, and Excellence with Integrity. He called on the Bar, the Bench, the business community, academia, and the wider public to collaborate through referrals, joint cases, mentorship, and dialogue to enrich legal practice.

He assured clients and partners that the Lagos office would deliver the same discipline, excellence, and creativity that have defined Emmanuel Chambers for over six decades.

Also speaking, Mr. Ebun Sofunde, SAN, expressed immense delight at witnessing the milestone. He recalled first hearing of Aare Afe Babalola during his university days when Babalola was already a formidable force at the Bar. Their paths crossed in the late 1980s when Sofunde appeared as Junior Counsel to Chief F.R.A. Williams, SAN, in several cases against the University of Lagos, where Babalola was Lead Counsel.

He also recalled Babalola’s brilliant role as Lead Counsel in the Presidential Election Petition involving Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as a legal titan whose mentorship has produced countless Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Sofunde urged Nigerians to emulate Babalola’s commitment to excellence and congratulated Emmanuel Chambers on the new office, expressing confidence that more branches would follow.