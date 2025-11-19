Burna Boy’s recent decision to send out a couple sleeping at his Colorado show has generated widespread criticism, with many describing the Grammy-award winner’s actions as distasteful.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred on October 13th at the Colorado stop of his ongoing ‘No Sign of Weakness’ tour.

The Nigerian superstar noticed a lady dozing off near the front of the stage, which visibly upset him as he halted his performance and demanded that her partner escort her out of the venue.

READ ALSO:

Burna Boy insisted he would not perform any more songs until the couple left the concert hall. Security swiftly escorted the couple out following his outburst.

“We are doing this music because we love you, you understand? So when I stand up here and I see you over there sleeping with your girl in front of me, it pisses me the f*** off, men. So please take her home, fast, now!! Take her home,” Burna Boy said, launching a tirade at the couple.

The clip of the couple being publicly removed from the concert quickly trended online, generating massive reactions from commentators who described Burna Boy’s actions as disrespectful, uncharitable, and unprofessional.

The backlash was not limited to Afrobeats fans and the media. In a new development, American rapper Eminem weighed in on the controversial situation.

Reacting to a video of Burna Boy, Nigerian rapper Eminem commented, “Yo, this is not cool.”

The global icon’s comment reflects the broad public disapproval of the event, which has become the latest controversy surrounding Burna Boy, an artist who has a history of being in the news for the wrong reasons.