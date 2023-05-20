Emerging Power Brokers Around President-Elect, Tinubu

Leaders don’t usually stand alone, rather they are at the apex of a power pyramid composed of a well stratified organogram of command of a collective seeking, obtaining and appropriating the lever of authority either for personal, group or communal benefits. A leader can’t achieve anything on his own but relies so much on subordinates who are mainly political associates and acolytes who carry out tasks for him.

The power or influence that such associates wield is dependent on their closeness to the base. Customarily in the power relationship dynamics, politicians who are closer to the source which in this case is the leader are known to be so powerful considering the fact that they maximise the advantages conferred by this for political leverage. Simply put, a leader may have an army of supporters at his beck and call, only a few of such ardent loyalists are close to him because they see and interact with him intimately and on a daily basis.

These elements form the last frontier for access by others to the leader. They also are composed of the think tank upon which plans and strategies of the organisation, political parties and governments are incubated for implementation for the collective progress of the whole. In any organization of government, the existence of these elements could be positive or malign depending on its impact on the progressive match of the given society. In developed clime, the existence of these blocs have helped leaders and leadership forge developmental agenda for such societies.

Nigeria like any other society is not without such as successive leaders in the country have had to rely on these elements for the day-to-day running of the country. They could be shadowy or membership could be known. The shadowy group is derisively known as the ‘Cabal’ while the one known to the public is called the ‘think tank’. Since the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in February, some people are gradually becoming the inner core of his circle and they are said to be wielding the right clout to make things happen.

These personalities are being touted not only to be part of the forthcoming government, they are also being seen as those who are to be courted or whose endorsement is needed to make things happen, at least for now.

• We take a cursory look at some of these powerbrokers below:

Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Oluremi Tinubu is the wife of the president-elect who has been married to him for almost three decades. Apart from that, the ranking senator has always stood side by side with her husband in many of his political struggles. Those in the know credit her with being a dependable domestic and political ally that the president-elect holds in high esteem. It is said that the new leader hardly jokes with her opinions on political issues.

It is even said that she had in the past influenced political appointments and policies for not only the regime of her spouse but also successive governments in Lagos State. Sources told Saturday Telegraph that her influence has not waned in the Bola Tinubu power loop and that is not expected to change in the foreseeable future. It is expected that she will still continue to leverage her position as the First Lady of the country to get things done .

Oluseyi Tinubu

Apart from his elder sister, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, who is the leader of market women in Lagos; Mr. Oluseyi Tinubu is another visible child of the President-elect who wields considerable influence and power in the emerging power loop. It is to the credit of the younger Tinubu that he played a pivotal role in mobilizing youths from all the nooks and crannies of the country to buy into and queue behind the political aspirations of his father.

Though not so powerful in terms of determining political happenings, many of those who spoke to our correspondent said, his father and other power brokers usually defer to him on issues relating to the youths consider- ing the platform he has built in the run up to the election. A source within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a chat with our correspondent, said, “Seyi Tinubu is a prominent member in Asiwaju’s inner circle. This is not just because he is the son of oga (boss), he has earned it.

He might not be a conventional politician but his role in the last election, particularly among youths, cannot be discountenanced. “He has earned his place (in the inner circle) not just as a son but as someone who worked for the coming of the next government,” the source who was a member of the state executive committee of the APC said. The source maintained that because of his role and influence, the younger Tinubu would enjoy the confidence of his father on issues relating to youths.

Femi Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila who is from a prominent Muslim family on Lagos Island is the son of a respected politician, Hajia Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, a former council chairman of Surulere, where he currently represents in the lower chamber. Prior to his election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2019, he had enjoyed some form of confidence and support of Tinubu who had on five occasions before the last general election ensured his emergence as the member representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

The emergence of Gbajabiamila as the speaker further provided the opportunity for him to display his loyalty to his political boss. He did this effectively by coordinating the activities in a manner that has advanced the cause of the president-elect. He did that effectively such that his mobilisation efforts were even felt outside the National Assembly with scores of APC members buying into the Bola Tinubu presidential project. “At a time during the campaigns, he became the face of the project with many people getting things done through him without necessarily seeing the presidential candidate then.

He could do so because of his closeness to Asiwaju,” a former member of the Federal House of Representatives said. Sources said this buoyed his reckoning with the president-elect who has continued value his advice on issues relating to politics as well as protocol and strategy. It is said that he wields so much power in terms of those who should have access to the president-elect.

“Gbaja has the ears of Asiwaju who trusts his judgement and seems to have delegated some responsibilities to him. I know for sure that he stood in for Asiwaju Tinubu in a series of meetings that took place when he was out of the country on vacation,” a party source said. According to the source, many important decisions have been taken by the Reps Speaker in Tinubu’s absence just as he also brokered many political deals on his behalf.

He is also credited with been able to secure renewed friendship for Tinubu from many of his (the president-elect’s) traducers who hitherto were the former Lagos governor’s sworn political enemies. He has succeeded in some while he has failed in others. The Reps Speaker is said to have facilitated the recent meeting of the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso with Tinubu in France.

The meeting proved positive for Tinubu with reports suggesting that the former Kano State governor has accepted in principle to be part of the incoming government. His efforts to get the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George to team up with Tinubu however did not succeed as the Lagos born ex-naval officer is said to have maintained his stoic stance with regards to his continued opposition to the President-elect. What is however clear is that the charm offensive was initiated by him.

James Faleke

The relationship between Tinubu and James Faleke is said to have spanned over 24 years when the Reps member was elected the chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area. In that capacity, the Kogi State born politician is said to have utilised effectively his position as the Chairman of Conference 57, the umbrella body for elected council chairmen. The platform brought him directly in contact with Tinubu who through him enjoyed a seamless working relationship with the grassroots in Lagos State.

Falake was awarded the ticket of Ikeja Federal Constituency and is currently a fifth elected member. Since his initial election into the Green Chamber in 2011, Faleke has not distanced himself from the activities and happenings in the Tinubu inner circles. He is said to have continued to run political for with the president-elect culminating in his appointment as the secretary of the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council where he is credited for effective management of the secretariat of the campaign. Faleke remains one of the trusted foot soldiers of Tinubu any day.

Opeyemi Bamildele

One other key member of the inner core of the Bola Tinubu circle is Sen- ator Opeyemi Bamidele, the member representing Ekiti Central in the upper chamber. Bamidele’s association with Tinubu dates back to the mid-1990s when the two were prominent members of the National Democratic Coalition (NADE- CO). The organisation was the vehicle through which prominent Nigerians and members of the civil society organisations campaigned and successfully won their agitation for civil rule.

The friendship has continued to grow in leaps and bounds since then, says a source in the Ekiti State chapter of the APC who also added that “Bamidele is a calm and calculative politician who has been able to maintain a balance in their relationship which has never been damaged since then.” According to the source, “Bamidele understands Tinubu very well and has never crossed any lines of infraction to incur Tinubu’s wrath.” He is said to be a vital member of the inner caucus. For now, these individuals are calling the shots as members of the Tinubu circle, and barring any disruptive occurrence that might topple their influence on Tinubu, they will carry the influence into government.