Emerging New Yenagoa City Reignites Hope In Bayelsa

Right from inception in 1996, Bayelsa State has battled infrastructure deficits among other developmental challenges that many modern states have found a way around. In fact, the state then had only thoroughfare (road) in and out. No thanks to the state being a largely coastal region.

However, over the years, the state have witnessed what many say is an appreciable level of infrastructural development especially in the area of road and access to its many arteries. This is as many of the hinterlands like Ekeremor, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw, Ogbia, Nembe and Kolokuma Opokuma as well as Brass now boast of access roads.

Date with history

While subsequent governors did their beats to extend the frontiers of development of the state, the Prosperity Government of Governor Douye Diri, is being commended for taking the notch higher and opening up more access roads to hitherto difficult terrains and communities to access. Some of the signature roads that people say have made the difference and impacted the development of the state and people include; Sagbama/Ekeremor; and Oporoma/Angiama Road/ Nembe/Brass Road.

Also, many have credited the governor for what they described as the emergency of a new Yenagoa City through the creation of many roads to give the capital city a true colouration of an emerging city. A trip to that part of the state by this correspondent was a discovery of some sorts, revealing a picture of what the residents have not known before now.

The New Yenagoa City called Government Reserved Area has a lot of road networks, numbering over including single and dual carriage ways. Work is at an advanced stage as all the roads are almost completed.

Progress

Surveyor Moses Teibowei, who is the state Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, disclosed that all the roads are about 95 per cent completed. He noted that the Prosperity Government will finish all the ongoing projects before the end of its second tenure. Teibowei said that the contractors are not being owed especially with regards to the level of work done so far, adding that the Prosperity Government was doing a very solid job that will stand the taste of time. This is as he said: “I can tell you that about 95% of the roads have been completed.

As I said earlier, roads one and two were commissioned during the last anniversary but roads three to six were not commissioned because they were not ready. ‘‘But I believe that when His Excellency will be celebrating his sixth year in office, roads three to six will be commissioned and apart from this dual carriage ways, we also have single carriages within the New Yenagoa City.

“Having completed roads one to six, our next focus is to start work on the single carriage ways because between road one and two, there are several plots in between all of them. “The area is well planned and there will other supporting facilities to make life easy.

“Also the launching of beam for the Angiama /Oporma road has started but because of the length of that bridge which is 630 meters, it is being slow down. The bridge is the longest bridge being constructed by Bayelsa State Government since the state was created in 1996. “The longest one will be the one to be constructed and known as St Nicholas River Bridge where phase one of Nembe/ Brass Road will stop.

That will link to the phase two of it, which is being handled by the federal government. He also spoke on the new state secretariat building, saying, “The nine storey building is also ongoing. We believe that we are going to meet our target and government has already paid up to 50 per cent of that project because we want to try as much as possible to avoid the issue of variations. So we are making the funds available so that the contractors will work speedily.

“Also, our 25, 000 seating capacity stadium, 85 or 90 per cent of the sand filling of the stadium has been achieved and pilling work has also commenced at the stadium site. Thirty per cent sum has been paid to the contractor and before December, another 30 per cent will be paid so that we will be able to meet up the 24 months’ target set up for the stadium. Contractors are not being owed and that is why they are working.

New city

Ebiuwuo Koko-Obiyai, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy tasked Bayelsans to secure plots of land at the New Yenagoa City and develop them. The Commissioner maintained that the projects being executed by the government were evidence based, adding that there are also internal roads ongoing like the Oxbow Lake/Agbura Road and the Polako/Sabagreia Road among others.

Government, she said is continuous, noting, “but one thing I know is that the governor is trying. There is the new Commissioners Quarters at the New Yenagoa City and people are already living in those houses. The same thing with the House of Assembly quarters and you will see one or two buildings.

We are encouraging Bayelsans to secure a plot there and develop it. “We also have a road ongoing at Toru-ebeni that will come out at Toru- orua in Sagbama Local Government Area, there is another road to Aggey from Ekeremor that is also ongoing. Nembe/Brass Road, we are doing 21.5 kilometers and we have sand filled and we are almost completing that road.

“The President of Nigeria has approved the other end of the road from Twon Brass to terminate at where we will be stopping. That is about 21.6 kilometers and the federal government has paid 30% of the contract sum to the contractor. “Other internal roads are also ongoing unknown to you people, take for example the Oxbow Lake Agbura Road. If that road is completed, you can drive straight to Agbura instead of coming back to Azikoro.

“There are lots of projects in health and in education and as we speak, all the unity schools are under renovation and that is why we had an extension of two weeks for the students to resume. “The focus of the Prosperity Government is that at the end of this year, we should have uninterrupted power supply and all efforts are on ground to achieve that. This is the very first time that you will see CCTV cameras in Yenagoa.”

Technical requirements

The Project Manager of Lubrik Construction Company at the New Yenagoa City, Engineer Saiid Haykal, spoke on the technical of the ongoing work, noting; “the roads are divided into three phases. Phase one has been commissioned in February this year and Phase two, three and four, were commissioned in February.

“Also, we have a road that will take us to Airport junction. Roads four, five and six, we have just finished the asphalt work. We just have to install the lighting boxes. We are waiting for directives from the Ministry of Works. When they want to commission it, we will finalise it because we cannot install lighting now because some people are vandalising the solar light.

“But the situation is under control in New Yenagoa City. So, we are completing the road coming from New Yenagoa City to connect the Airport. “We are hoping that flood will not disturb this year so that we can work. We are working with about 400 indigenes and we are asking for more projects so that we don’t need to change our workers.”

Commendation

Morris Alagoa, an environmentalist, speaking on the New Yenagoa City, commended the project, however, he cautioned on the environmental aspect, noting the need for the government to avoid environmental degradation, such as flood, which has been the bane of most parts of the state due to it largely coastal nature.

“I’m hoping that the government has that in mind as years go by, there will be some collaborative efforts between the state and other development partners to ensure that the shore line is protected. “Definitely, the land will be raised in such a way that other developers will take it from that point of view to ensure that their houses attain that kind of height either the same level with the road or even higher.

“They should study the environment and make deliberate provision for water to pass. When flood comes you will be seeing the water but it won’t affect education, farmers or any of our social life. “And talking about Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), I know that in most cases federal, state and local governments have been in default of the EIA law stating that they should carry out Environmental Impact Assessment to know how the impact assessment before any other thing is done.

“So, I won’t be surprised if impact assessment has not been done but I commend Governor Douye Diri because he is environmentally conscious. I think, he is one of the most environmentally-friendly governors that we have gotten in this state and we hope that the environmental assessment law will not be faulted in his own admiration.”

Also, Grace Orumieyefa, Bayelsa State Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, said that the New Yenagao City is a commendable imitative, saying, “but my only concern is if they will continue when His Excellency’s tenure ends. “Will they maintain that place and keep it well because, we don’t have government of continuity. I will say that the good works that he has done, should continue.

“They should make it in such a way that even the poor can afford it. If they have sand filled and built houses for the commissioners and House of Assembly members, then they should make sure that the place is sand filled for the common man so that everybody will have equal right.”

While David West, a public analyst, in his reaction, also called attention to building low cost houses for the common man. “Governor Douye Diri has not built low cost houses for the people. I’m not saying that what they have done there is bad,’’ he said.

Adding, “I appreciate the effort he has put in there but let it not be for only the politicians and the rich. They should consider the poor, the middle class, the civil servants, so that while they are taking care of the rich, they are also providing for these people. “The place was mapped out by Seriake Dickson but he didn’t do much until Douye Diri came and put up these structures there.

It is part of expansion but then, work still needs to be done because these other places that they are constructing roads, we should consider the environmental impact. “The government should also be thinking of environmental impact assessment, dredging the place and reclaiming more places there for people and constructing drainages so that when flood comes, it will not affect the environment.’’