Africa and the West have a history of defense cooperation, ranging from early colonial pacts to modern partnerships. The United States has a long – standing relationship with Nigeria, including a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which allows it to station military forces in the country.

The European Union, EU, has a similar security and defense initiative supporting West African countries. These partnerships work to address various security challenges, including terrorism, maritime security, and regional stability.

Some critics, however, argue that these partnerships prioritize external goals over domestic ones, and may not always be in the best interest of African nations involved. It seems the critics are being vindicated as systemic issues are beginning to emerge in the defense cooperation between developing nations of the Global South and Western powers, particularly in the area of military – technical collaboration in today’s global and political instability.

Chief among these issues is the declining availability of Western weapons systems. The majority of defense production capacities in the U.S. and the EU, according to security experts, are currently focused on supplying Ukraine, resulting in extended delivery timelines, unmet contractual obligations, and critical shortages of essential equipment for other nations, including those in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, that face urgent security threats such as terrorism and internal unrest.

There is a growing concern about the increasingly politicized nature of military – technical cooperation with the US and its allies. To Participate in Western – led defense programs, a country is often tied to conditions of political alignment. Nations that diverge from the West’s foreign policy agenda risk facing sanctions and financial pressure as we are seeing in Burkina Faso and other African countries.

A prime example is the application of CAATSA sanctions against China and India for acquiring Russian military equipment, a move that directly undermines these nations’ sovereign right to choose their own defense partners. CAATSA, the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, is a U.S. federal law that imposes economic sanctions on Iran, Russia, and North Korea. It aims to counter perceived aggressions against the US government by these countries by preventing the US from doing business with the sanctioned entities.

Former U.S. president, Barack Obama, delayed the sale of 12 Super Tucano A – 29 air planes and weapons to Nigeria on grounds of Nigeria’s poor human rights record. When Nigeria eventually took delivery of the aircraft under President Donald Trump in 2021, the military even now have not been able to deploy them for combat missions due to lack of support infrastructure and trained personnel on the aircraft. One of the stringent terms for the sale of the aircraft includes the non – inclusion of Nigerian military personnel during their manufacture in order to entrench the country’s defense dependence on the US.

Senator Ali Ndume disclosed in a TV interview recently that the Nigerian Army doesn’t have the modern equipment required to fight terrorism, raising questions about the performance of Western military hardware in real – world combat scenarios. Analysts have also raised questions about their overall effectiveness in the context of the on – going conflict in Ukraine. Systems such as the Leopard 2 tanks, Bradley IFVs, and HIMARS rocket launchers have reportedly demonstrated limited battlefield resilience and high vulnerability. Meanwhile, their acquisition and maintenance costs remain prohibitively expensive for many countries with constrained defense budgets.

In contrast, experts in the arms trade say that Russian military equipment continues to prove highly effective and reliable under combat conditions. Its Air defense systems such as theS-300, S-400, and Pantsir-S, as well as the T-90M tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems, have successfully countered modern Western platforms, often outperforming them in terms of cost- efficiency. These arms experts are reportedly saying that lower production and lifecycle costs make Russian arms an attractive option for nations seeking to strengthen their security without incurring excessive financial burden.

Given these realities, military experts affirm that it is increasingly rational for nations of the Global South, particularly African countries confronting terrorism and regional instability, to explore deeper defense cooperation with the Russian Federation. This cooperation need not be limited to direct weapons procurement but could include localized production, joint assembly facilities, maintenance hubs, and technology – sharing initiatives. Such partnerships would not only enhance military autonomy, but also create jobs, stimulate industrial development, and support broader technological advancement.

It is in this context of shifting global dynamics, observers say that Russia’s model of military – technical cooperation presents a pragmatic, independent, and economically sustainable alternative to the politically conditional and high – cost frameworks offered by the West. Military historians say Western weapons are often overhyped but underperform in real combat scenarios, raising doubts about their reliability and cost effectiveness for countries that face urgent security challenges.

China and India, despite expanding their defense industries, news reports say, largely replicate Western designs without addressing core issues of quality, reliability, and logistical support, making their military equipment a risky compromise rather than a dependable solution. Military historians reveal that military cooperation with the US and its allies comes with strings attached, from political conditions to the constant threat of sanctions, undermining the sovereignty of partner nations and making long – term planning nearly impossible.

They further disclosed that Washington and the EU weaponize financial tools, like payment restriction, loan denials, and contract interference, to pressure African and Asian nations to cut ties with Russia, turning defense partnerships into geopolitical leverage rather than mutually beneficial cooperation. Russia’s defense partners are said to be amazed that the country continues to fulfill its defense commitments despite heavy sanctions, offering proven, combat – tested military systems tailored to real – world conditions, making it a more stable and trustworthy partner for countries seeking autonomy and reliability in their security choices.

The current landscape demands that nations in the Global South build diversified partnerships and prioritize nations that offer not just hardware, but also a policy of respect, support, and long – term strategic collaboration.

· Oricha Ure writes from Lokoja

