Emerging Investors Drive Transformation In Nigerian Market’

Share

The Nigerian capital market is undergoing a paradigm shift as midlevel investors increasingly take center stage, driving liquidity and revitalising previously dormant equities.

This was the highlight of remarks by Olatunde Amolegbe, Managing Director and CEO of Arthur Stevens Asset Management Limited, during the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) 2024 Market Review and 2025 Projection event in Lagos.

At the forum, themed: “In-Depth Evaluation of the Capital Market in 2024 and Prognosis for 2025,” Amolegbe underscored the pivotal role of this emerging investor class, characterised by heightened risk tolerance and a strategic approach to value creation.

“Unlike traditional market participants, these investors are not merely trading but actively seeking equity positions in companies where they can influence governance and unlock latent potential.

“These investors are looking beyond shortterm trading gains. They aim to strategically position themselves in companies where they can drive operational changes, uncover hidden value, and amplify market confidence,” Amolegbe explained.

He cited the meteoric rise of Tantalizers Plc as a testament to this trend. The company’s share price soared by an extraordinary 336 per cent in 2024, following years of dormancy.

Amolegbe revealed that such dormant stocks, previously trading in negligible volumes, were now experiencing a surge, with millions of shares changing hands in a matter of months.

“This phenomenon reflects the entry of a dynamic subset of investors who are reshaping the landscape of the capital market.

Their activities are breathing new life into stagnant equities, creating much-needed liquidity and fostering a culture of value-driven investment,” he noted. Amolegbe emphasised that a truly liquid and robust capital market hinges on the inclusion of diverse investor profiles.

The growing participation of mid-level investors not only enhances liquidity but also drives innovation and operational efficiency in listed firms.

Share

Please follow and like us: