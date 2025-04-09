Emergency Rule: Wike Hosts Suspended Rivers Lawmakers In UK

Share

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has hosted a group of suspended lawmakers from the Rivers State House of Assembly in the United Kingdom on Monday.

According to a post by Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the lawmakers—currently in the UK for a “legislative capacity building” program—were treated to a dinner by the minister.

“Yesterday, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, hosted Rivers State House of Assembly members who are in the United Kingdom for Legislative Capacity Building, to a dinner,” Olayinka shared on X.com.

Wike left Nigeria on Sunday after meeting with political allies in Port Harcourt. The suspended lawmakers, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, are in the UK for a legislative tour.

Amaewhule reportedly opened the 10th Rivers Assembly Legislative Tour last Friday, stating that the trip would expose members to global legislative practices and enhance their effectiveness.

