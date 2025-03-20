Emergency Rule: Tinubu Stabbed Us From Behind – PANDEF

Share

…Says oil pipeline explosions, mere alibi to sack Fubara

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex pressure group in the South-South geopolitical zone has described President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State as a stab in the back of the leaders and people of the Niger Delta.

The group expressed shock that the said action taken by the President occurred barely one week after he received a high-level delegation of top traditional rulers, former Governors, former Service Chiefs, former Ministers, former Senators and other leaders from the South-South region.

The delegation, numbering over 100 eminent personalities was at the State House, Abuja to meet with Tinubu and explore ways of resolving the political crisis in Rivers State.

According to PANDEF, on that occasion, the President appreciated the peace efforts of the PANDEF Peace and Reconciliation Committee headed by Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and encouraged them to continue with the reconciliation activities and report progress back to him.

“The President also charged the PANDEF Peace Committee to encourage the Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara to comply with the Supreme Court Judgement to present the 2025 budget to the State House of Assembly.

In a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the Board of Trustees and its expanded National Executive Committee, PANDEF said they left the meeting they had with Tinubu with the hope that the crisis would be resolved amicably only for the President to wield the big stick by sacking the democratically elected officials of Rivers State.

The declaration of a state of emergency, PANDEF argued, totally negates the avowed positions of President Tinubu, during his interventions in May 2013 when former President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa at the height of Boko Haram insurgency even without removing Governors.

The communique titled: “President Tinubu Has Stabbed Niger Delta In The Back,” read in parts:

“On 12th March 2025, less than 24 hours after the visit to the President, his appointee, the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, who is one of the main architects of the crisis in the state, during a media chat, used the most uncomplimentary and derogatory remarks against PANDEF, and the revered leaders of the Niger Delta whom Mr President had honoured as his guests at the State House.

“We noted with regret that to date, despite public outcry over that unwholesome attitude, there has been no caution on the said Minister to the knowledge of the Nigerian public.

“On 13th March 2025, the Governor wrote to the State House of Assembly intimating to them of his willingness, in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement and the directive of Mr President to present his 2025 Budget to the Assembly on Wednesday, 19th March 2025.

The following day, 14th March 2025, the House of Assembly announced that they were proceeding on an indefinite adjournment. It is curious that while on this adjournment, the House started impeachment proceedings against the Governor and his Deputy by issuing a Notice of Gross Misconduct.

“On 17th March 2025, PANDEF wrote to Mr President to express its frustration over the non-cooperative attitude of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the House of Assembly in rebuffing all efforts by the Governor to present the 2025 budget in line with the Supreme Court judgement and Presidential directives.

“It was quite alarming that on 18th March 2025, the day before the Governor was due to present the budget, the President, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State, thereby unilaterally removing the Governor, his Deputy and the entire House of Assembly.

“Although reference has been made to the blow-up of a pipeline which PANDEF condemns, the question is if this is the first time such occurrences have happened in Nigeria and even in the life span of the present administration.

So, why militarise Rivers State, even before security forces have carried out investigations to determine the cause of what has happened and why use the incident as an alibi to declare a State of Emergency?

“Many Nigerian states, particularly in the North East, North West and North Central geopolitical zones live with daily assaults on their very existence. Yet, no state of emergency has been declared!

Additionally, why declare a state of emergency when the Court of Appeal has just reserved its ruling on the fate of the 27 members of the House of Assembly which was pending before it and was not sufficiently concluded by the Supreme Court judgement and just a few days when a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt commenced hearing on the same matter. ”

PANDEF said that as a respectable body of very senior and eminent citizens, representing the interest of the people of the South-South, it will continue to sue for peace and work with all sides and the Federal Government towards its attainment in Rivers State and the entire South-South zone.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

