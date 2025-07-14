Emergency Rule: Tinubu Acted According To Constitution –APC Leader

A leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former lawmaker representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Arise, has declared that President Bola Tinubu acted constitutionally in his decision to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State over a political crisis in the state.

Arise explained that Tinubu followed due process before proclaiming state of emergency in Rivers, adding that he didn’t undermine the provisions of the Constitution before making the decision to restore peace in the state.

The ex-lawmaker spoke on a popular TV station while reacting to the comments of Vice President Kashim Shettima, who appreciated former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke for saving him from being removed as Governor of Borno State by former President Goodluck Jonathan over escalation of insurgency.