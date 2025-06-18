Emergency Rule: Senate Screens Nominees For Rivers Electoral, Civil Service, LG Commissions

Share

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Oversight of Emergency Rule in Rivers State, yesterday, commenced screening of President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for appointments into three Commissions in the Rivers State.

The nominees are those that will serve as Chairman and members of the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Rivers State Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and Rivers State Local Government Service Commission (RVLGSC).

President Tinubu, in a letter to the Senate, read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on June 12, 2025, listed the nominees for the various appointments.

For the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Dr. Barikor Livinus Baribuma was nominated as the Chairman while the members are: Ambassador Lot Peter Egopija, Ms. Maeve Ere-Bestman, Mrs. Joy Obiaju, Mrs. Charity Lloyd Harry. In a similar vein, the following seven nominees are screened to occupy the positions of Chairman and members of the Rivers State Electoral Commission (RSIEC):

Dr. Michael Ekpai Odey (Chairman), while the members are include: Mr. Lezaasi Lenee Torbira, Professor Arthur Nwafor, Professor Godfrey Woke Mbudiogha, Professor (Dame) Joyce Akaniwor, Dr. (Mrs.) Olive A. Bruce and Professor Chidi Halliday.

Meanwhile, seven nominees to occupy the positions of Chairman and members of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission are Israel N. Amadi (Chairman).

Share