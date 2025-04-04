Emergency Rule: Rivers Women Urge Tinubu To Lift Fubara’s Suspension

Share

Hundreds of Rivers State women who came under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RWUS) have urged President Bola Tinubu to cancel the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officers of the state.

This emerged on a day the sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) reportedly cancelled all pending procurement and tender processes by the state government.

However, the women, who came under the group from across the 23 local government areas of the state convened by Sotonye Toby Fulton, made the call yesterday, during their weekly prayer for peace and progress in the state, held in Port Harcourt.

A participant at the prayer session said there was no war in the state that requires the declared state of emergency.

They also insisted that the state needs the suspended Governor Fubara to continue his official work he is elected for. Gloria Akor-Okocha, an administrative manager with Port Harcourt Water Cooperation, said:

“We are praying for restoration, we are praying that Nigeria will come to truth, we are praying that God will install truth in the country and restore our governor back.

“What they have done is mere intimidation. The governor was voted for and he was elected as the executive governor of Rivers State.

“There is nowhere in the constitution that an elected governor can be removed by one man under the disguise of state of emergency.

“There was no bombing anywhere in the state, there was no fighting, people are moving about their peaceful business. Then what is the reason for the emergency rule? “It is high time that people began to know the truth.

We cannot be intimidated; our voices will not be shut down. “It is when women will rise up and speak, Siminalayi Fubara is the governor of Rivers State and so shall it be.

“We are praying not to fight anybody, but we have a power who is above and we call on God to fight the battle”.

