Emergency Rule: Rivers Assembly Holds First Plenary

Following the lifting of the emergency rule by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday and the resumption of democratic governance in the Rivers State, the State House of Assembly on Thursday scheduled 10 a.m. to begin its post-emergency plenary.

New Telegraph gathered that the plenary would be presided over by the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, and would take place at the Conference Hall of the Legislative Quarters, Aba Road, where the lawmakers are sitting temporarily.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu declared state of emergency on Rivers on March 18, 2025, following the political unrest in the state.

Following the announcement the President suspend the State Governor, Sim Fubara, his Deputy and the State House of Assembly for six months.

On the same day, Tinubu announced the appointment of a Sole Administrator, retired former Naval Chief, Ibok-Ete Ibas to take over the management of the state for the period of six.

However, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, President Tinubu restored Governor Fubara, his deputy and the state House of Assembly as he declared democratic governance in the state.

