Emergency Rule: Reps Summon Rivers Administrator, Ibas

The House of Representatives AdHoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight has invited the Sole Administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), to appear before it tomor row.

The committee gave the directive after its inaugural meeting at the National Assembly yesterday. House Spokesman, Akin Rotimi, who disclosed this in a statement, said:

“The meeting, which followed the formal inauguration of the Committee by the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, on April 15, 2025, provided a platform for members to deliberate on preliminary reports and developments emerging from Rivers State since the sole administrator assumed office.”

He said: “Pursuant to its constitutional mandate to exercise full legislative oversight in accordance with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the committee resolved, among other matters, to invite Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Ad ministrator of Rivers State, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session.”

He said according to the Chairman of the Committee and House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere: “This engagement is necessary to ascertain the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensure that the House remains properly guided in the discharge of its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.”

According to Rotimi: “The sole administrator is expected to appear before the Committee on Thurs – day, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 pm, in Room 414, House of Representatives, New Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.”

