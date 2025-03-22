Share

Yusuf Galambi, a lawmaker representing Gwaram Federal Constituency in Jigawa State, has dismissed allegations that National Assembly members were bribed to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Galambi’s remarks come amid growing controversy, with some groups accusing the National Assembly of being compromised.

He emphasized that the majority of Lawmakers supported the decision out of their commitment to democracy and their desire to protect the interests of the people of Rivers State.

According to him, the National Assembly also urged the President to form a reconciliation team of eminent Nigerians before the expiration of the six-month emergency rule to facilitate peace and stability in the State.

In a statement released to journalists on Saturday, Galambi rejected claims that Lawmakers were induced or coerced into endorsing the President’s decision.

He maintained that their support was driven by patriotism, unity, and the need to safeguard Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

He expressed surprise at media reports suggesting that National Assembly members had been bribed, insisting that their primary concern was the protection of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who has faced political challenges and impeachment threats from the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Galambi further called on Nigerians to appreciate the National Assembly’s role in preserving democracy and ensuring that all democratic institutions: the people, the Governor, and the State Assembly are protected.

The Lawmaker urged Nigerians to respect and support leaders rather than castigate them, as power is ultimately given by God.

“We must understand that it is only God who gives power. Anyone entrusted with such power must be respected and supported, not criticized, because Almighty God does not make mistakes in His decisions.”

He also called on Muslims and Christians to unite in prayers and goodwill to restore Nigeria’s lost glory, rather than escalating political tensions for selfish interests.

“Muslim and Christian brothers should stand firm to bring back the lost glory of our dear nation through prayers, goodwill, and support—not by overheating the polity for selfish gains.”

Reiterating the importance of democracy, Galambi urged Nigerians to give peace a chance and allow President Tinubu to explore the best possible solutions to the crisis through dialogue and unity.

“I want to advise well-meaning Nigerians to give peace a chance by allowing Mr. President to find the best ways to resolve these crises through dialogue and unity.”

