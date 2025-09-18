Emergency Rule: PANDEF Hails Restoration Of Democracy In Rivers

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political organization representing the South-South geopolitical zone, on Thursday welcomed the lifting of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

While the forum had earlier expressed strong reservations about the emergency rule, it commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for restoring democratic governance in the state, describing the action as a bold step to correct past anomalies.

In a statement jointly signed by Co-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, King Alfred Diette-Spiff; former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah; National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali; and National Secretary, Engr. Beks Dagogo-Jack, PANDEF expressed support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s return to office and praised his unwavering faith in God.

The forum also commended Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Oduah, the Speaker, and members of the House of Assembly, who were equally affected by the suspension.

“We say to the political leaders and people of Rivers State, who were the true victims of the dark days, that light has returned to the state and a new glorious dawn has come. The bitter pains of the past months should inspire all to rededicate themselves to mutual forbearance, new alignments, and forward movement,” the statement read.

PANDEF urged all stakeholders to join hands in putting the past behind and working towards the collective good of the state, expressing optimism for Rivers State’s return to normalcy and the resumption of its developmental trajectory under Governor Fubara’s leadership.

The forum reiterated its commitment to supporting the government and people of Rivers State in their pursuit of progress and development.