Emergency Rule: Only Fubara’s Enemy Will Advise Him To Sue FG – Fasua

Amidst the controversies surrounding the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Oye Fasua, has warned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of taking legal action against President Bola Tinubu, saying that such a move would be counterproductive.

Fasua criticized politicians, asking Fubara to challenge the six-month emergency rule in court, describing them as the Governor’s enemies.

In a statement issued in Lagos, he said no Governor has ever taken legal action against the presidency since the introduction of emergency rule in Nigeria.

Instead, affected Governors have historically accepted the decision and resumed office once the emergency period ended.

“Fubara should learn from history, where only a few politicians successfully defied their godfathers and retained their positions.

“Where are the former deputy governors of Lagos State like Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Femi Pedro? Where are former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Rauf Aregbesola, and most recently, Professor Yemi Osinbajo? They all saw their political careers cut short due to disloyalty,” he said.

A former presidential adviser recently urged Fubara on national television to challenge the emergency rule in court, arguing that the action was unconstitutional.

However, Fasua contended that while some actions might be unconstitutional, they could still be necessary to prevent chaos and anarchy, which Rivers State is currently facing.

Fasua advised Fubara to reflect on the circumstances that led to his emergence as Governor, emphasizing that he was not originally positioned for the role but still became the leader of one of Nigeria’s wealthiest States.

“The issue of godfatherism and loyalty is not new; it has existed for generations. Even President Tinubu today is benefiting from godfatherism, having helped several people ascend to political office—many of whom now work for him.

“I tell people that politics is a big business. You invest in it, and you expect returns, even while serving the people. You put in your funds, strategy, and resources, and naturally, you anticipate rewards.

“So, Fubara alone can determine whether this situation will be simple or complicated. He should retrace his steps, seek reconciliation, and get pardoned.

“Before long, the issue will be resolved. Anyone advising him otherwise is only trying to ruin his political career.

“This is not a battle Fubara can win; it is not the time for an all-out fight. Otherwise, the outcome will be catastrophic.

“This is not the time to confront the Federal Government. He could even face a life sentence. Some of his former aides have already accused him of ordering the destruction of oil installations.”

Fasua further urged Fubara to learn from the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, who was removed from office while on leave but was reinstated after his godfather intervened due to his loyalty.

“Loyalty brought Obasa back. Loyalty elevated Babatunde Fashola. My governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was loyal to his boss, and he reaped the benefits.

“Biodun Oyebanji was loyal to his boss, and he succeeded him. Even opposition parties respect him.

“Fubara should learn from these examples, swallow his pride, and seek reconciliation with his boss. Security gives way to conspiracy, and overconfidence leads to defeat.”

