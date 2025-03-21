Emergency Rule: Okpebholo Disowns S’South Govs

Share

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday dissociated himself from the South South Governors Forum’s condemnation of emergency rule in Rivers State.

The Forum asked President Bola Tinubu to reverse his imposition of a state of emergency following the political crisis in Rivers. In a statement, Okpebholo said the Forum did not consult him before its declaring its position on the issue.

He said: “The position by the South South governors opposing the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Tinubu did not get the nod of Okpebholo.

“Okpebholo was neither consulted nor informed. “While Okpebholo acknowledges the right of other South South governors to take a position, he, however dissociates himself from any statement that opposes the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Tinubu.

“President Tinubu understands the issues at stake. “Governor Okpebholo supports actions so far taken by President Tinubu that will bring lasting solutions and peace to Rivers State and the South South geopolitical zone.”

