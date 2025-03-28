Emergency Rule: IYC Rejects Political Appointees’ Suspension

Share

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide yesterday condemned Rivers State Administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas’ suspension of political appointees and boards of statutory commissions and boards.

The group, who described the development as “an affront to the rights of Rivers people”, claimed that it “is a desperate attempt to remove all possible checks and balances to facilitate the looting of Rivers State’s resources”.

In a statement by Secretary-General Maobuye Nangi Obu, the IYC said the suspension of political appointees indicated that democratic governance has effectively crippled the state.

It said: “The latest announcement by the Rivers State Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) IbokEte Ekwe Ibas, suspending statutory commissions and boards with clear tenure in Rivers State is an affront to the rights of Rivers people and nothing short of a full-blown military dictatorship in action.

“This reckless move, executed under the guise of presidential authority, is a desperate attempt to remove all possible checks and balances to facilitate the looting of Rivers State’s resources.”

The group warned that the development could plunge the state into a political crisis. It said: “This action has grave security implications.

“By creating disaffection and sidelining legitimate government officials, the Administrator is fuelling political instability and pushing Rivers State towards crisis.

“The people of Rivers State will not be deceived—this is not about governance; it is about consolidating power to continue the reckless looting of the state’s treasury. “We categorically condemn this dictatorial action and call on all Rivers people to stand against this blatant abuse of power.”

