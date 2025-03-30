Emergency Rule In Rivers Not Threat To Democracy – Ladoja

Share

Contrary to the widespread condemnation of the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, has described the move as a welcome development, saying it not a threat to democracy.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland made this assertion on Sunday while addressing Journalists at his Bodija residence in Ibadan after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

He insisted that President Tinubu had valid reasons for the decision, emphasizing that it had helped to prevent further crisis in the state.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu recently imposed an emergency rule in Rivers State to curb political tensions arising from the face-off between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The president suspended the Governor and the House of Assembly for six months while appointing a former Naval Chief, Ibok Ibas, as the Administrator of the State.

Responding to Journalists’ questions, Ladoja advised Wike and Fubara to engage in dialogue and find common ground while the emergency rule is in effect.

“The state of emergency in Rivers State is not a threat to democracy at all. The President has his reasons for taking this step. It serves as a warning to other governors to govern responsibly.

“Now, there is relative peace in Rivers State, and I believe everything will stabilize within the next six months.”

“This is the time for Wike and Fubara to sit down, talk, and ask themselves: What are we fighting for? They should use this period of emergency to resolve their differences in the best interest of the State.”

