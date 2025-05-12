Emergency Rule: I’m Not Desperate To Return To Office –Fubara

Share

The suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday said he is not desperate to return to office. Fubara disclosed this at the service of songs held in honour of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, in Port Harcourt.

He said: “Can’t you see how better I look? Do you think I am interested in it? Do you even know if I want to go back there? “My spirit has already left that place long ago.”

The embattled governor was reportedly responding to several speakers at the event who referred to him as “Governor” and strongly criticised his suspension, calling for immediate reversal.

He was said to have distanced himself from their remarks, describing them as personal opinions and saying that such comments were not likely to promote peace.

“Not everything is by Oshogbe, I want everybody to focus, there are some fights you don’t fight,” he said.

