Emergency Rule: Group Petitions ECOWAS, Demands Reversal

A Nigerian pro-democracy coalition, Concerned Nigerians in Defence of Democratic Governance, has petitioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), calling for the immediate reversal of the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The petition, addressed to the ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray, was jointly signed by Aliyu Tanko, Bello Adamu, Nnamdi Ekwueme, Nicholas Upelle, Sadiq Alao, and Oche Oche.

It was also copied to the High Commissioners of Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

The activists argued that the President’s action in Rivers State is unconstitutional and sets a dangerous precedent for democratic governance in Nigeria and the broader West African region if not addressed.

“This has implications for how the West African subregion will fare in the future. Permit us to point out that the political crises that led to the formation of the Alliance of Sahelian States (AES) and the subsequent exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS did not originate at the national levels of these nations.

“The crises began as issues at the subnational levels before escalating into national challenges that provoked military interventions.

“At the core of the disintegration staring ECOWAS in the face are the serial injustices that national governments unleash on the constituent units of each nation.

“The subregion has looked to Nigeria to play a pivotal role in managing the fallout of these political situations.”

They further alleged that President Tinubu’s decision was politically motivated and aimed at empowering his ally, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to take control of Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“He took this step despite a Supreme Court ruling that clarified that a state of emergency does not translate to the removal of a Governor or other democratically elected office holders.

“Through our interactions with individuals closely linked to the crisis in Rivers State, Concerned Nigerians in Defence of Democratic Governance has established that the imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State has nothing to do with the restoration of peace.

“The State was not at war, even at the height of the political disagreements that President Tinubu cited as an excuse to suspend its democratically elected office holders.

“We are now aware that this action was taken to empower President Tinubu’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who is the immediate past Governor of the State, to hijack control from the opposition and fraudulently take over the State for the President’s party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Secondly, President Tinubu used the imposition of emergency rule to intimidate the remaining 35 state Governors, demonstrating that he could easily abuse the Constitution to remove them from office.”

The group also accused the President of using the emergency rule as a strategy to silence other Governors, warning that this could lead to wider instability in the country.

“Your Excellency, the threat to democratic expression in Nigeria has become so severe that the remaining 35 Governors, through the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have openly declared that they will not interfere in President Tinubu’s dictatorial imposition of emergency rule.

“Their declaration of neutrality in the face of this threat to Nigeria’s democracy is best understood against the background that several states are currently under siege from President Tinubu’s political operatives, who are creating conditions of political hostility to justify further declarations of emergency rule in other States.

“We are writing to alert ECOWAS that President Tinubu’s truncation of democratic governance in Rivers State through the unconstitutional imposition of a state of emergency has grave implications for the West African subregion. Because he is poised to undermine democracy in other Nigerian states, this development could inevitably snowball into violence, throwing the country into crisis.”

The group warned that if ECOWAS fails to act, the situation could escalate into a major crisis, potentially leading to large-scale displacement of people and instability in West Africa.

