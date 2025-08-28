Emergency Rule: Further Extension’ll Trigger Crisis In Rivers – Bode George

Chief Bode George, a chieftain and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned that extending the state of emergency declared in Rivers State beyond September 18 would plunge the state into crisis.

George described the declaration of emergency rule on March 18, 2025, which led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara for six months as unnecessary and politically motivated.

He cautioned the Federal Government against prolonging the measure, insisting that it would only heighten tensions in the oil-rich state.

President Bola Tinubu declared the emergency rule in March following the political face-off between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. The crisis, which split the state House of Assembly, escalated to an attempted impeachment of the governor.

Speaking on Frontline, a political programme aired on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, and monitored by New Telegraph on Thursday, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP likened the Rivers crisis to events that led to the “Wetie” political violence in the defunct Western Region, which ultimately contributed to Nigeria’s civil war (1967–1970).

He argued that Rivers State had remained largely peaceful, questioning the justification for the extraordinary measure.

“We have refused to learn from history and continue to repeat the same mistakes. The situation does not justify a state of emergency. Was there violence in Port Harcourt, Bonny, or Ekwere land? No. They claimed there was an explosion. Who saw it? Who died? Who investigated it?

The governor has been calm, and the people of Rivers have demonstrated maturity by not resorting to violence. So why impose emergency rule? Like Fela Anikulapo said years ago: ‘Trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am.’ If you go looking for trouble, you’ll get it.”

George warned the state’s administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), to act with caution, stressing that as an unelected leader, his role is temporary and should not extend into electoral matters.

“How can a non-elected person conduct local government elections? On whose behalf? He is just like a spare tyre or a standby generator. This will soon become a national issue. He should be careful because there will be a day of reckoning. This is civil governance, not military rule.”

The PDP leader further cautioned President Tinubu against extending emergency rule beyond September 18, warning that such a move would be provocative and unacceptable to the people.

“Never, never! Extending this rule would be like waking a sleeping lion. The people will not accept it because it amounts to shortchanging them. They elected a governor, and he should be allowed to govern. That administrator should finish his assignment and go home. Leadership is not personal; it’s about service. We are pleading because history will remember how this situation was handled.”