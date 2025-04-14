Emergency Rule: Ex-Rep Sues Tinubu, Akpabio, Abbas, Ibas

Share

Erstwhile House of R e p r e s e n t a t i v e s member Farah Dagogo has sued President Bola Tinubu and the Senate President for the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the House of Assembly members.

In the suit and filed at the Federal High Court Port Harcourt, Dagogo sought judicial intervention in the declaration of emergency rule in the state and the imposition of an unelected administrator Ibok-Ete Ibas.

The court has fixed May 12 for substantive hearing of the case. In the motion ex parte filed on April 8, the plaintiff asked the court to grant him permission for substituted service of the originating summons and other related court processes following the difficulties in serving the defendants personally.

Justice Adamu Mohammed after hearing the application granted the request for substituted service and directed that hearing notices and court documents be served to the defendants via DHL courier to their last known addresses.

They include Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas; and Ibas. He also directed that a hearing notice be issued, and adjourned the case until May 12 for substantive hearing.

