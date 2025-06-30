Emergency Rule: Eradiri Lauds Fubara Over Wike

Udengs Eradiri yesterday applauded Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for submitting to genuine reconciliation to restore peace in the state.

He hailed Fubara’s decision to return to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike’s political family.

The former Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide President said in a statement Fubara’s boldness and determination to obey the new peace deal was another step in the right direction.

He recalled that he had continually advised the suspended governor to toe the path of genuine and sincere reconciliation by returning to his political father and reaching out to all the stakeholders he offended during the crisis.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Bayelsa State governorship polladvised Fubara not to succumb to any temptation that would make him walk away from the new peace deal insisting that doing so would rubbish his personality and throw Rivers into another round of crisis.