Emergency Rule: Crowd Awaits Fubara At Rivers Govt House

The Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday witnessed mammoth crowd who await the arrival of the Governor of the State, Siminalayo Fubara as he assumes office following his suspension.

New Telegraph reports that the crowd began converging outside the Rivers government house, located off Azikiwe Road, as early as 8 am on Thursday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu lifted the six-month emergency rule imposed on the state in the wake of a protracted political crisis.

The president asked Fubara, the suspended governor, Ngozi Nma Odu, the deputy governor, and members of the Rivers state house of assembly to resume work on Thursday, September 18.

Ibok-Ete Ibas, who was sole administrator of the state during the emergency rule, vacated government house shortly before the president’s announcement.