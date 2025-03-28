Emergency Rule: APC Wants To Derail Nigeria’s Democracy – ADC

Share

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plot to derail the nation’s democracy, by declaring emergency rule in Rivers State.

It called for the reversal of the emergency rule and restore democratic rule in the state. ADC National Chairman Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, at 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, said APC with eight million votes cannot determine what happened in Nigeria. Nwosu said:

“With over 80 million adult Nigerians on our side, we are determined to reverse this trend, reclaim our country, and position it for greatness.”

He disclosed that the party is planning a national convention to elect a new set of leaders, but assured that he would not hand over to what people he called “transactional politicians.”

He added: “We want to approach the next political season with ordinary Nigerians with good quality and no corruption; politicians who will look Nigerian to the face and say, enough is enough.”

Nwosu said eminent statesmen Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Edwin Clarke warned Nigerians about Bola Tinubu presidency

