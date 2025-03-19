Emergency Rule: APC Plotting To Take Over S’South In 2027 – PDP

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday is part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) plan to capture the South-South geopolitical zone ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, insisted that Siminalayi Fubara remains the duly elected governor of Rivers State under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Ologunagba, who was joined by the Chairman of the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee, Emmanuel Ogidi, argued that the Constitution does not grant the President the power to dismantle a tier of government, appoint a sole administrator in place of an elected governor, or override the functions of the State Assembly.

He accused President Tinubu of attempting to subvert democracy and impose an undemocratic regime, describing it as a violation of Sections 1(2), 14(2)(a), 180, 217(2)(b)(c), and 305(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

According to Ologunagba, the purported suspension of Governor Fubara is unconstitutional, impractical, and invalid. He further stated that Tinubu violated the Constitution by enforcing the state of emergency without obtaining prior approval from the National Assembly, which is a prerequisite for such a declaration.

He reminded the President that Section 305(2) of the Constitution mandates him to, immediately after publication, transmit copies of the Official Gazette of the Government of the Federation containing the proclamation, along with details of the emergency, to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Each must then convene a session to consider and decide whether to approve the proclamation.

Ogidi, the South-South caretaker committee chairman, claimed the APC is targeting Rivers State in 2027.

“Throughout his speech, Tinubu blamed Fubara for everything, but what about the chief instigator?” he questioned.

“No mention was made of the FCT Minister, his own minister, whom we all know is the chief instigator. He has held several press briefings, insulted elders, and disrespected the Ijaw nation.”

Ogidi recalled that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had previously promised to deliver Rivers State to the APC, warning that his ambitions extend beyond the state.

“He is not stopping at Rivers State; his target now is the entire South-South.

“Just last Saturday, he went to Abulama with a contingent of soldiers. A minister, moving around with a military contingent!

“So, when the state of emergency was announced on Tuesday, we were not surprised because Tinubu has found a loose cannon—a man who has no respect for authority and acts solely in his own interest.”

